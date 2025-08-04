Erdogan to visit Kyiv amid push to ratify Türkiye–Ukraine free trade deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to visit Ukraine, according to Ukraine’s Ambassador to Türkiye, Nariman Jalal, APA reports citing RBK-Ukraine.

Jalal noted that official Kyiv is actively preparing for the visit, which will take place at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “There are numerous issues between the parties that hinder its realization. Therefore, this visit requires significant efforts,” the ambassador said, News.Az reports, citing local media.

One of the key items on the agenda is expected to be the ratification of the free trade agreement between Türkiye and Ukraine—a move seen as a major step toward strengthening bilateral economic ties.

