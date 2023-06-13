Erdogan: Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood is observed with envy all over the world

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood is observed with envy all over the world. We saw the last example of this during the earthquake disaster that struck Türkiye,” said President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan as he had an expanded meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“The government and people of Azerbaijani shared our pain as their own and immediately sent a delegation to the earthquake-hit region," said the Turkish President, once again expressing his gratitude, on behalf of himself and his nation, to every citizen of Azerbaijan whose hearts are beating in unison with them.”

News.Az