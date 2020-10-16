Erdogan: Turkish, Ukrainian cooperation deepens
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday hailed relations with Ukraine and said both countries enhanced their ties in many fields including the defense industry, health and tourism through a win-win approach, Anadolu Agency reports.
At a news conference in the capital Ankara following a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, Erdogan said Turkey viewed Ukraine as a key figure required to establish peace, stability, and security in the region.
The Turkish president said both sides were committed to make free-trade agreements and boost bilateral trade volume to $10 billion through investments and growing socio-economic relations.
Stressing that more than 500,000 Ukrainian tourists visited Turkey this summer despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Erdogan said this data reflected Ukrainians’ trust in Turkish authorities’ “safe-tourism” campaign.
The president also commented on the political front, saying Ankara has always supported Ukraine’s territorial and political integrity, adding Turkey never recognized the illegal annexation of Crimea.
News.Az