Erdogan: Türkiye advocates swift conclusion of Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara advocates the swift conclusion of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan.

“We want to see this peace as soon as possible,” Erdogan told journalists after the NATO summit in Washington, News.Az reports.Erdogan noted that Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliev expressed support for initiatives aimed at fostering reconciliation and stability in the region."We are hopeful to witness the achievement of reconciliation between Azerbaijan and Armenia as swiftly as possible," President Erdogan emphasized, reflecting Türkiye's stance on promoting regional stability and peaceful coexistence.

