Erdogan: US Gaza proposals don't worth Turkey's attention

The US proposals regarding the Gaza Strip do not deserve Turkey's attention for discussion.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan told journalists before the start of his Asian tour, during which he will visit Malaysia, Indonesia and Pakistan, News.Az repoted.

"From our point of view, there is nothing worthy of attention or discussion in the proposals regarding Gaza put forward by the new American administration under pressure from the Zionist lobby. These are all attempts to stir up trouble in Gaza," Erdogan said.

