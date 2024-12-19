Erdogan welcomes Azerbaijan joining D-8
Photo: Anadolu Agency
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday hailed Azerbaijan joining the D-8 organization.Speaking at the 11th D-8 Summit in Cairo, Erdogan described Azerbaijan’s accession as a significant step for the organization’s strength, News.az reports, citing Turkish media.
"With Azerbaijan, which has made significant strides in recent years and joined our organization, we are stronger today than in the past," he said.
In his speech, Erdogan also called for global unity, justice, and rebuilding efforts in war-battered Syria, addressing escalating global conflicts and the challenges in maintaining security and stability.
"Unfortunately, in the face of increasing conflicts, crises, and wars, the institutions responsible for ensuring global security and stability are not fulfilling their duties," the Turkish leader stressed.
Erdogan then emphasized the need for stronger international cooperation and also highlighted recent advancements within the D-8 organization, particularly the approval of a trade pact with Egypt.