Estonia urges EU entry ban on Russian war veterans
Estonia has called on the European Union to introduce an entry ban on former Russian soldiers who fought in the war against Ukraine, warning that their potential arrival could pose a security risk to Europe.
Speaking in Brussels on January 29, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said Tallinn would push the proposal at a meeting of EU foreign ministers, arguing that Europe must prepare for the post-war period, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.
“There cannot be a path from Bucha to Brussels,” Tsahkna said.
Earlier this month, Estonia barred 261 Russian fighters from entering the Schengen area. The Baltic country, which shares a border with Russia, is now seeking a coordinated EU-wide approach.
Tsahkna said Russia has nearly one million combatants and claimed many could attempt to travel to Europe once the war ends. He described them as a potential security threat.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said several member states support the idea, calling it a necessary step to address post-war risks. She added that the EU would continue consultations as it prepares for a possible ceasefire.
The proposal comes amid reports linking returning Russian soldiers to rising crime inside Russia, including violent offenses.
By Aysel Mammadzada