Estonia urges EU entry ban on Russian war veterans

+ ↺ − 16 px

Estonia has called on the European Union to introduce an entry ban on former Russian soldiers who fought in the war against Ukraine, warning that their potential arrival could pose a security risk to Europe.

Speaking in Brussels on January 29, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said Tallinn would push the proposal at a meeting of EU foreign ministers, arguing that Europe must prepare for the post-war period, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

“There cannot be a path from Bucha to Brussels,” Tsahkna said.

Earlier this month, Estonia barred 261 Russian fighters from entering the Schengen area. The Baltic country, which shares a border with Russia, is now seeking a coordinated EU-wide approach.

Tsahkna said Russia has nearly one million combatants and claimed many could attempt to travel to Europe once the war ends. He described them as a potential security threat.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said several member states support the idea, calling it a necessary step to address post-war risks. She added that the EU would continue consultations as it prepares for a possible ceasefire.

The proposal comes amid reports linking returning Russian soldiers to rising crime inside Russia, including violent offenses.

News.Az