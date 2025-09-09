Eternal Brotherhood - IV multinational joint special forces drills start in Azerbaijan

On September 9, the leadership of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry attended the official opening ceremony of the exercise, News.Az reports, citing the ministry.

First, Azerbaijan Special Forces Commander, Patriotic War Hero Major General Alakbar Jahangirov reported to Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov that the exercise participants are ready for the opening ceremony.

A minute of silence was observed to honor the memory of the martyrs of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Qatar, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.

Accompanied by a military orchestra, the national anthems of the participating countries were performed, and the state flags were raised.

It was noted at the event that the Eternal Brotherhood - IV multinational joint exercise, involving armored vehicles, army aviation, and unmanned aerial vehicles, includes special forces personnel from six countries.

It was emphasized that the main objective of the joint exercise is to exchange experience among the special forces of friendly and allied countries through the conduct of joint special operations, to enhance skills in organizing coordinated actions, and to develop the capacity and abilities to conduct joint operations if necessary.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Minister Hasanov welcomed the exercise participants and expressed satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. The minister noted that the Eternal Brotherhood - IV multinational joint special forces exercise, being held for the fourth time and having become a tradition, is a vivid example of military cooperation, friendship, and brotherhood among the participating countries.

He stated that such exercises are strategically important not only for exchanging military experience and enhancing practical skills but also for strengthening international security and maintaining peace in the region. The joint activities of the special forces of fraternal and friendly countries, along with the high level of professionalism shown in accomplishing assigned tasks, reflect the deepening of solidarity and cooperation.

Highlighting the important role of special forces in modern warfare, the Minister firmly emphasized that the joint exercise will provide benefits to all participants, further enhance the professionalism of personnel, and create new opportunities for each country’s military forces through the exchange of experience.

Wishing the participants success, Minister Hasanov provided relevant instructions and recommendations regarding the high-level organization and conduct of the exercise, as well as further improvement of the professionalism and combat readiness of the personnel involved.

In the end, he got acquainted with the conditions provided for the exercise participants.

It is worth noting that during the Eternal Brotherhood - IV multinational joint special forces exercise, the special units will fulfill combat training tasks in shooting, parachuting, sniper activities, and in clearing populated areas from enemy forces.