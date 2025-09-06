Azerbaijani Navy holds exemplary ship combat exercise

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pursuant to the current year's training plan, exercises were held in the Azerbaijani Navy on the topics of "Organization of the ship's defense against underwater sabotage" and "Organization of the ship's struggle for sustainability at anchor."

The focus of the exercises was teaching the personnel how to properly organize the ship's defense against underwater sabotage, as well as testing the ship's level of preparedness for the fight for sustainability in the event of emergencies that may occur at the dock, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Exercises also included practical training on the ship's preparedness for fire at anchor, the rules for providing first aid to the injured and their evacuation from the area. The survival efforts of the accident party, as well as the methods of fighting fires that may occur on the ship, were demonstrated and tested on site.

The exercises were successfully completed and training leaders highly appreciated the professionalism and level of preparation of the participants.

