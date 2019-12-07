“Eternal Mission” documentary screened in Buenos Aires

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of a series of events to mark the centenary of the founding of Azerbaijan`s diplomatic service, the “Eternal Mission” documentary, produced by the Baku

Organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Argentina, the event was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship of Argentina, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Buenos Aires, members of the Congress, as well as representatives of Jewish and Muslim organizations and media outlets.

In his opening remarks, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Argentina Rashad Aslanov said that the film highlights the difficult fate of the delegation sent by the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic on a mission to the Paris Peace Conference, January 1919 and their struggle for the ideas of national statehood.

The Ambassador noted that for the production of the film, the creative team has spent one and a half year carrying out researches in archives of the cities of Baku, Tbilisi, Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Paris. Video and photo shootings were done in these cities and meetings and talks with scholars doing research works in France in connection with these immigrants were filmed.

The “Eternal Mission” documentary, aiming to promote Azerbaijan`s history, ancient heritage and realities aroused deep interest among the participants.

News.Az

News.Az