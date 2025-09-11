Ethereum price prediction and Solana ETF buzz continue as meme analysts favor Layer Brett

+ ↺ − 16 px

While everyone is busy making Ethereum price predictions and buzzing about a potential Solana ETF, the real smart money is quietly moving elsewhere entirely.

In the middle of all this chatter, the loudest buzz is building around Layer Brett, a project that meme coin analysts strongly favor as the next top-gaining crypto.

This isn’t just another flash in the pan; it’s a full-fledged Layer 2 blockchain movement wrapped in a meme coin’s irresistible charm, and its presale is surging right now.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Bullish Momentum Despite Attacks

Hackers have been attempting to exploit Ethereum smart contracts through malicious npm packages, but the network’s resilience continues to show. The malware hidden in colortoolsv2 and mimelib2 was quickly flagged by researchers, proving that Ethereum’s transparency and security monitoring remain strong even under pressure.

Ethereum price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Despite the scare, Ethereum has gained an impressive 21% this month, fueling optimism around a bullish Ethereum price prediction. Investors view this as evidence of the network’s strength, with confidence in smart contracts and Web3 development staying firm.

Solana ETF updates spark optimism as institutional interest grows

Fresh spot Solana ETF filings reveal growing institutional interest. Eight top asset managers, including Fidelity and VanEck, updated their applications with staking and redemption terms. Marinade Finance was confirmed as the exclusive staking provider, cementing Solana’s appeal in regulated investment products and signaling confidence in its long-term potential.

Solana price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

At the same time, Solana’s price has seen a substantial 23.16% gain over the past month. With cash and in-kind redemptions now offered, investors have more precise mechanics for exposure and flexibility. The updates strengthen Solana ETF momentum, fueling optimism that mainstream adoption could expand and prices may climb even higher.

Layer Brett: The meme coin turning into a 100x DeFi altcoin

Layer Brett is a next-generation ERC-20 token that blends meme culture with serious blockchain utility. It’s built on its high-speed Layer 2 blockchain, preventing Ethereum’s well-known congestion and high fees. This technical foundation provides the real substance that typical meme coins like the original Brett lack, making it a strong candidate for the next 100x altcoin.

The project is a clear example of what Web3 represents: community ownership and decentralized governance. It’s a community-driven vision from top to bottom, giving every token holder a voice in the future direction of the ecosystem. This isn’t a project run by a hidden team; it’s a movement built by and for the people.

One of the most compelling features is its interoperability. The platform is designed to be a gateway to the broader crypto universe, allowing assets to move across different chains easily. And for those tired of complicated processes, everything has been made simple. You can buy and stake tokens in seconds using cryptocurrencies like ETH or USDT through popular wallets such as MetaMask.

Conclusion

The recent developments around Solana ETFs and Ethereum took headlines. However, Layer Brett has clearly stolen the spotlight, combining solid Layer 2 technology with the viral meme appeal everyone enjoys.

The $LBRETT presale is moving fast at just $0.0053, with over $2.6 million USDT already raised. Even though the presale has only just begun, analysts are already calling it the next 100x gem—and it’s easy to see why.

Layer Brett is still in presale, but it won’t be forever. Get in now before prices rise and rewards drop.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

News.Az