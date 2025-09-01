Ethereum price prediction: Is the ETH bull run over? This Ethereum-based token is still outperforming the market

Ethereum has been the centerpiece of many bullish calls this year, but its recent struggles raise questions about whether the rally is running out of steam.

While Ethereum price charts now suggest a correction may be underway, investors are also turning their attention to alternatives like Remittix.

With over $20.4 million already raised through the sale of more than 610 million tokens at $0.0969 each, Remittix is quickly becoming a serious contender in the payment token space. According to a post on X, BitMart will soon list Remittix, adding more excitement to this rising project.

Ethereum price prediction: Bull run in question

The Ethereum rally to the $4,700 mark earlier this month has generated hope that the bull run will be extended to the $5,000 mark. Nevertheless, the profit-seeking of whales has lured ETH back to the $4,300 area and traders are asking themselves whether momentum is evaporating. Ethereum price forecast now indicates an important tussle at the 4k support.

Source: Ash Crypto

In case ETH falls below this zone, then technical analysis implies that a bigger correction may ensue. Stochastic RSI is moving lower indicating reduced buying pressure and MACD is also bearish indicating that the bear is in charge.

For bulls to regain ground, Ethereum must reclaim $4,700 resistance, but the near-term outlook shows more pressure than strength. Many analysts believe the ETH bull run may have already peaked for now, giving way to a correction phase before any major rebound.

Why Remittix is standing out

While Ethereum cools off, Remittix is quietly outperforming the broader market. Investors are excited not just because it is Ethereum-based but also because it focuses on solving real payment challenges.

With its fundraising success and upcoming Bitmart listing, Remittix is proving that strong fundamentals can outshine even the biggest names when momentum shifts. This makes it more than just another altcoin, it positions itself as a top choice for those seeking growth while the ETH market faces uncertainty.

Here is why many analysts are optimistic about Remittix:

Already raised more than $20.4M, showing strong investor trust

Targets the $190 trillion global payments industry with real utility

BitMart listing confirmed, boosting near-term liquidity and demand

Offers borderless transactions across 30+ fiat currencies

Positioned as a potential 40x opportunity before 2026

A new direction for investors

Ethereum’s correction is a reminder that even top assets can stumble after major rallies. The current Ethereum price prediction suggests cautious trading ahead, but the bigger story may be how new projects step into the spotlight during these phases. Remittix, with its rapid adoption and focus on utility, is giving investors a reason to look beyond Ethereum for the best growth opportunities in 2025.

