Ethereum price prediction: Shiba Inu & Remittix becomes investor favourites In September

Ethereum is pushing toward new highs, but September’s spotlight isn’t only on ETH. Shiba Inu continues to attract attention with ETF speculation despite the Shibarium hack, while Remittix (RTX) is emerging as a PayFi leader with $26.1M raised, BitMart and LBank listings ahead, and a live wallet beta.

Together, these three tokens are becoming investor favourites for the next wave of crypto growth.

Ethereum Price Prediction Sees Target At $8,600 By December

Ethereum continues to flash bullish signals as the ETH price today trades around $4,585, up more than 2% in the past 24 hours. The Ethereum price is testing resistance near $4,620, with technicals pointing to further upside. Analysts note the MACD is showing a bullish crossover, while the Ethereum news highlights strong trading volume above $47 billion. A decisive breakout could target $4,800 in the short term, while support holds at $4,500.

Forecasts from Coincodex project the Ethereum price prediction at $5,100 by mid-October and potentially $8,643 by December 2025, surpassing previous highs. With consolidation above $4,580 and momentum building, Ethereum price forecasts remain firmly bullish. Traders are now eyeing $4,765 as the key barrier to break before a new leg higher.

Shiba Inu News Highlights Response To Shibarium Hack

The SHIB price today sits at $0.00001312 as traders weigh fresh catalysts and the fallout from the Shibarium hack. While concerns linger, optimism is building with talk of a potential spot SHIB ETF. A successful filing could mirror the impact of the Dogecoin ETF launch, which spiked market activity.

Updated SEC guidelines also improve the odds, as Shiba Inu qualifies among 20 coins eligible under Coinbase futures. Meanwhile, the hack response has drawn attention, with the team offering a 50 ETH bounty to recover funds.

Despite recent turbulence, the Shiba Inu price is consolidating in a symmetrical triangle pattern. Technical charts show the token holding steady at its 50-day and 100-day EMAs. Analysts suggest the Shiba Inu price prediction leans bullish, with accumulation hinting at a breakout. With SHIB news focusing on both recovery efforts and ETF potential, whales are watching closely.

Remittix Solves Crypto To Fiat With Seamless PayFi Transfers

While Ethereum and Shiba Inu dominate headlines, crypto whales are also turning their attention to Remittix (RTX). This PayFi project is solving crypto’s biggest weakness: real-world usability. By enabling instant crypto-to-fiat transfers across 40+ currencies, Remittix makes sending money as easy as traditional banking, but without the high fees or long delays.

With $26.1M already raised and RTX priced at $0.1080, analysts expect major upside before listings go live. The Remittix wallet beta has launched, BitMart confirmed the first CEX listing, and LBank will follow after the $22M milestone. CertiK verification and a #1 pre-launch ranking further cements trust, while the new referral program pays users 15% in USDT daily.

$26.1M raised with strong whale participation

BitMart confirmed as first RTX CEX listing

Wallet beta testing live with early adopters

CertiK verified and ranked #1 pre-launch token

With the $250,000 Remittix Giveaway fueling momentum, RTX is fast becoming one of September’s standout investments.

