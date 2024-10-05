Ethiopian Airlines suspends flights to Beirut, Tel Aviv
Ethiopian Airlines has announced the suspension of all flights to Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, until further notice due to the current situation in the region, News.az reports citing Xinhua .
In an official statement issued Friday evening, the airline also announced that it has suspended all flights to Tel Aviv, Israel, until Oct. 7, 2024.
According to the statement, the decision came as part of the airline's ongoing efforts to prioritize passenger safety and comply with directives from relevant authorities.
The Ethiopian national carrier further said it is closely monitoring developments in the region and is in contact with the relevant authorities.
"If you wish to cancel your booking, Ethiopian Airlines is offering a full refund. You may contact your travel agent or contact the airline directly," it added.
Ethiopian Airlines expressed regret for the inconvenience caused by the flight suspensions, but emphasized the importance of passenger safety as a top priority.
Israel has recently intensified airstrikes on Beirut and its suburbs, mainly targeting Hezbollah officials and facilities. At the same time, it has launched what it describes as a "limited" ground operation into Lebanon.
