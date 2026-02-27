Ethiopian Prime Minister tours Azerbaijan's AI Academy

+ ↺ − 16 px

During his official visit to Azerbaijan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali toured the "AI Academy," a training center set up by the Azerbaijan Artificial Intelligence Laboratory under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

During the meeting, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev emphasized that artificial intelligence has been identified as a strategic priority in the country's digital development agenda, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Managing Director of the National Artificial Intelligence Center Tunjay Baghirov highlighted the activities of the Center, noting that its primary mission is to train AI engineers and support their career development.

The guests were also briefed on the academy's curriculum, specialized courses and practical training modules.

The meeting also focused on issues of expanding international collaboration in the field of artificial intelligence, promoting the exchange of knowledge and experience, as well as developing joint initiatives in this regard.

News.Az