EU and Central Asian leaders urge inclusive government in Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Leaders of the European Union and Central Asian countries have called for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan, emphasizing the importance of a political system that respects the rights and freedoms of all citizens.

In a joint statement issued at the close of their first high-level meeting, representatives of the EU, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan underscored the importance of building a future Afghan state that guarantees fundamental human rights, including the rights of women, girls, and members of ethnic and religious minorities, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“We emphasised our strong commitment to see Afghanistan develop into a secure, stable and prosperous state with inclusive government and governance systems that respect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all its citizens, including women, girls, persons belonging to ethnic and religious groups and minorities,” the statement read. The leaders called for Afghanistan to be “at peace with itself and its neighbours,” and to uphold its international obligations.

The joint communiqué also expressed concern over the country’s deepening humanitarian crisis and affirmed continued support for the Afghan people. It highlighted the need for women and girls to have full and equal access to education in accordance with international standards and to actively participate in public life. The statement endorsed ongoing consultations among special representatives and envoys from Central Asia and the EU to address the situation in Afghanistan.

Speaking at the summit, Uzbekistan’s president, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, warned of the risks of overlooking threats emanating from Afghan territory and called on the international community to engage in constructive dialogue with the Taliban to resolve the crisis.

“We are ready to continue political consultations on peaceful development in Afghanistan,” Mirziyoyev said. “Unfortunately, the international community has yet to fully recognize the challenges that originate from within the country.”

He added that Uzbekistan believes Afghanistan must be integrated into regional economic processes through investment projects, infrastructure development, and social reconstruction efforts.

“We hope the necessary understanding and support will be found to facilitate a constructive dialogue between the international community and Afghan authorities to ensure the implementation of Afghanistan’s international commitments,” he said.

News.Az