EU announces €10 million defense aid to Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Council on Monday adopted an assistance measure under the European Peace Facility (EPF) in support of the Armenian Armed Forces worth €10 million.

For the first time, the EU decided to support Armenia from the European Peace Facility, News.Az reports citing the European Council’s website.The aim of this assistance measure is to enhance the logistical capacities of the Armenian Armed Forces, and to contribute to improved protection of civilians in crises and emergencies.Moreover, the adopted assistance measure will allow the provision of a fully-fledged deployable tent camp for a battalion-sized unit.The European Peace Facility, established in 2021, operates within the framework of the EU's Common Foreign and Security Policy. This innovative fund enables the European Union to finance actions focused on strengthening the capacities of third countries, as well as regional and international organizations dealing with military and defense matters.

News.Az