EU bans multi-entry visas for Russians over security concerns

The European Commission has officially banned the issuance of multi-entry Schengen visas to Russian citizens, citing growing security threats, including espionage, sabotage, and disinformation campaigns.

While the new rules restrict future applications, existing visas held by Russians will remain valid, the EU said in a regulation published on Friday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the Commission, visa applications from Russian nationals will now undergo enhanced security screening, with exceptions made only for limited categories.

“Russia’s weaponization of migration, acts of sabotage on EU territory, and the misuse of visas for propaganda or espionage require thorough scrutiny of all Russian applicants,” the decision stated.

The move aims to reduce risks to public policy and internal security, while still allowing entry for independent journalists, human rights defenders, and other justified cases.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine continues to pose “a serious threat to European security,” pointing to cyberattacks, drone incursions, and sabotage operations across the bloc.

Under the updated regulation, multi-entry visas may still be issued to:

Close family members of EU residents

Transport workers such as truck and bus drivers, train crews, and seafarers

The decision follows Germany’s call in September for a unified EU stance on visa restrictions for Russians. Berlin and several other capitals have already tightened their own rules, prioritizing humanitarian cases such as opposition activists or individuals fleeing persecution.

Meanwhile, the EU is also debating a proposal to limit the travel of Russian diplomats within the bloc — an initiative led by Czechia — which would confine their movement to the country where they are accredited.

