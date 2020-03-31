EU does not recognize so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union does not recognize the so-called “presidential and parliamentary elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh on 31 March 2020, EEAS Baku said in a stateme

“In view of the so-called 'presidential and parliamentary elections' in Nagorno-Karabakh on 31 March 2020, the European Union reiterates that it does not recognize the constitutional and legal framework within which they are being held. This event cannot prejudice the determination of the future status of Nagorno-Karabakh or the outcome of the ongoing negotiation process,” read the statement.

The EU recalls its firm support to the OSCE Minsk Group and, in particular, to its Co-Chairs’ efforts to bring about progress beyond the status quo and substantive negotiations towards comprehensive and sustainable peace.

“The EU stands ready to further support efforts, aimed at early, peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the statement said.

News.Az

