EU extends condolences to Azerbaijan over terrorist attack on embassy in Iran

The EU expressed condolences to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in connection with the armed attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, News.az reports.

"EU expresses condolences to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and people over the attack on their embassy in Iran. Attacks on diplomatic missions are unacceptable. Our thoughts are with family of the victim, we wish quick recovery to wounded and hope for full investigation and accountability", Spokesman of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Peter Stano wrote on his Twitter page.

Note that an armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 by Baku time. As a result of this vile attack, Orkhan Askerov, the head of the security service of the diplomatic mission, was killed while performing his official duties, and two employees of the Embassy were injured.

News.Az