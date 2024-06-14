EU hopes Azerbaijan will achieve best results at COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan, hosting COP29 as one of the key players in the fight against global climate change, will achieve the best results at this conference, Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Azerbaijan Peter Michalko said, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry.





He made the remark at a meeting with Deputy Energy Minister, Chief Executive Officer of COP29 Elnur Soltanov.During the meeting, issues such as partnership with the European Union and cooperation with the EU within the COP29 were discussed.The EU side was informed about the negotiation process and the activity agenda, the results of the Climate Conference in Bonn were discussed and the importance of the EU's constructive position as well as all parties in the successful implementation of the negotiations was emphasized.During the current year, discussions were held on the organization of events related to COP29 for the effective implementation of COP goals.

News.Az