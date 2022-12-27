Yandex metrika counter

EU is largest trade and investment partner of Azerbaijan – minister

The European Union is the largest trade and investment partner of Azerbaijan, the country’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference on the results of 2022, the top diplomat noted that Azerbaijan and the EU enjoy a strategic partnership.

Bayramov also pointed out the expansion of Azerbaijan’s relations with the EU in the fields of transport, logistics and energy.

“At the same time, work continues on a new cooperation agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan, which will regulate comprehensive relations,” the minister said, praising the current level of cooperation between the parties.


