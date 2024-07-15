EU prolongs sanctions against Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Council has extended sanctions against Iran for supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine, armed groups and entities in the Middle East and the Red Sea region.

Existing restrictive measures will continue to be reviewed annually, the Council said in a statement, News.Az reports.Currently the sanctions regime applies to 12 persons and nine entities.Those targeted are subject to an asset freeze, and the provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to them or for their benefit is prohibited. Additionally, a travel ban to the EU applies to the natural persons listed.

News.Az