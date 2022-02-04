EU ready to contribute to establishment of peace in South Caucasus - EU Commissioner

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU is ready to contribute to the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus, EU Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, News.Az reports.

“We are ready to support efforts to reconcile the parties. There are various opportunities for this,” the EU commissioner said.

Varhelyi noted that the EU is also ready to provide financial and technical support in the process of delimitation and demarcation of borders, and demining territories.

“As it is known, the path to peace begins with small steps. Therefore, we are willing to provide financial and technical support to the parties,” he added.

News.Az