EU to initiate regional transport program with Central Asian countries in 2025

EU and Turkmenistan representatives have launched the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (TCTC) coordination platform, with a regional transport program set to begin next year, News.Az reports citing Interfax .

Representatives of the EU, countries along the TCTC, and international financial institutions attended the launch event.Orient said that the TCTC coordination platform aims to solidify ties by developing transport routes in Central Asia and the EU."The Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor is a vital artery linking Europe and Asia, boosting trade, facilitating exchanges and promoting prosperity in our regions, as well as ensuring economic growth between all countries along the corridor," European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen said."Using this potential will require huge investments in infrastructure in the coming years, and I am pleased to see that governments of the corridor countries, international financial institutions, EU member countries, G7 countries, and other partners are coming together," Urpilainen said.The European Commission in turn confirmed its intention to launch a regional transport programme in 2025 to support the preparation of projects for priority transport infrastructure in Central Asia with feasibility studies, and provide technical assistance in the areas of harmonization of standards, digitalization, and interoperability.Orient also said that the TCTC is the flagship project of the EU Global Gateway investment strategy, and creation of the platform was the result of the Global Gateway Investor Forum on EU-Central Asia Transport Links that occurred in January this year.European and international financial institutions during the forum pledged to allocate 10 billion euros to ensure sustainable transport connectivity in the region.

News.Az