EU urges Israel to end Gaza blockade and allow humanitarian aid

A spokesperson for the EU Commission today called on Israel to lift its blockade on Gaza and permit the entry of humanitarian aid.

“We do repeat our call on Israel to lift the blockade on Gaza to allow these humanitarian aid to start flowing at scale into, and throughout the Gaza Strip,” Anouar El Anouni said, speaking at the EU Commission’s daily press briefing in Brussels, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

El Anouni expressed grave concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“We are extremely concerned by the reports of the humanitarian situation, which suggests that food supplies brought in during the ceasefire are running out,” he said.

He recalled the EU’s stance that humanitarian assistance must reach civilians in need, according to international humanitarian law.

The occupation state completely sealed the Gaza Strip on 2 March, banning the entry of food, water and medicines, in violation of international laws.

Weeks later, on 19 March, the occupation army renewed a deadly assault on the enclave, shattering the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

It has killed more than 52,400 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The spokesman also called on Israel to respect Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity amid ongoing cross-border attacks.

“The European Union calls on all actors involved to respect Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty within its territory, within its borders,” he said.

Referring to the 1974 agreement between Israel and Syria that established the buffer and demilitarised zones in the Golan Heights, he added that the EU also expects Israel to abide by this accord.

News.Az