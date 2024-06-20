EURO-2024: England's first point loss

Yandex metrika counter

  • Sports
The second round in group C of EURO-2024 has been concluded, News.az reports.

In the second match of the day Denmark and England faced each other.

England, which is considered the favorite of the championship, suffered a loss of points. Harry Kane opened the score, but Morten Hulmand equalized with a powerful long shot. Denmark drew for the second match in a row. England has collected 4 points after 2 games.

It should be noted that the matches of the last round of Group C will be held on June 25.

EURO-2024
Group stage, second round
June 20, group C
20:00. Denmark - England - 1:1
Goal: Morten Hulmand, 34 - Harry Kane, 18
Referee: Artur Soares Dias (Portugal)
Frankfurt Arena

