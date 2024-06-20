EURO-2024: England's first point loss

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second round in group C of EURO-2024 has been concluded, News.az reports.

In the second match of the day Denmark and England faced each other.England, which is considered the favorite of the championship, suffered a loss of points. Harry Kane opened the score, but Morten Hulmand equalized with a powerful long shot. Denmark drew for the second match in a row. England has collected 4 points after 2 games.It should be noted that the matches of the last round of Group C will be held on June 25.EURO-2024Group stage, second roundJune 20, group C20:00. Denmark - England - 1:1Goal: Morten Hulmand, 34 - Harry Kane, 18Referee: Artur Soares Dias (Portugal)Frankfurt Arena

News.Az