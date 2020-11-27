Euronews: Baku promises to restore Aghdam, "Hiroshima of the Caucasus"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Euronews has posted an article about the liberated Aghdam district of Azerbaijan.

The Euronews correspondent spoke with an Azerbaijani refugee from Aghdam who said everything had changed in his home city. "Nothing is left of what once was here," he said.

Euronews said the word "Aghdam" means "a white house" in Azerbaijani, adding that the city bears evidence of the bloody fighting. That is why Aghdam is sometimes called "Hiroshima of the Caucasus". After Azerbaijan regained control over Aghdam, mine clearance started in the district.

Euronews said that about 30 years ago, thousands of Azerbaijanis left their native lands and became internally displaced persons. Now they want to return here. The Azerbaijani government plans to begin reconstruction work in Karabakh and adjacent districts.

News.Az