European-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce holds seminar in Prague

The seminar entitled "Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic: Mutual relations at present and in the future" was held at the Czech Parliament building.

On March 14, 2018, a seminar entitled "Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic: Mutual Relations at present and in the future" was held by the European-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Czech Republic. The event was organized under the auspices of the member of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic, First Deputy Chairman of the ANO 2011 movement, Yaroslav Faltinek.

Discussions on such themes as "Energy security of Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic", "Cooperation between Czech Republic and Azerbaijan", "Political situation in Azerbaijan", "The future of Czech-Azerbaijani relations" were discussed at the meeting. The detailed information was given on Azerbaijan's multiculturalism traditions, contributions to religions and intercultural dialogue, and the "Baku Process" which was put forward in 2008 on the initiative of our country to establish an effective and effective dialogue between civilizations. The fact that Azerbaijan was the initiator of such a global movement of the communities based on historically different religious backgrounds, ethnic groups, and rich cultural diversity was emphasized.

Farid Shafiyev, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Czech Republic, addressing the event, spoke about the past and future potential of bilateral relations, as well as factors contributing to mutual relations. He also noted that over one million refugees and IDPs suffered ethnic cleansing as a result of Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan, it's ignoring international opinion and four UN Security Council resolutions. Ambassador F.Shafiyev, who gave information about the candidacy of Baku to the EXPO-2025 World Exhibition, said that 75% of the South Caucasus economy fell to Azerbaijan, "Moravia Steel" and other Czech companies operating in our country, working on the transport corridor project that connects China and Europe with TANAP, which currently supplies Caspian energy carriers to the West.

Member of Parliament of the Czech Republic, First Deputy Chairman of the ANO 2011 movement, Yaroslav Faltinek, made parallels between our countries noting the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations and the proclamation of independence both of Czechoslovakia and Azerbaijan in 1918 with several months difference. He emphasized that our republic was the first democratic state in the Muslim East. He said that both countries have tradition of ancient tolerance and create conditions for the free functioning of Christian and Jewish communities in Azerbaijan, which regained its independence in 1991. Referring to bilateral economic relations, Y.Faltinek noted Czech capital's presence in Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan's capital presence in Czech Republic and added that the Czech Republic is ready to provide our country with food technology.

The head of the Azerbaijan-European Chamber of Commerce David Schaešel spoke about the current state and prospects of the Azerbaijani-Czech business relations, noted the cooperation between the Czech Republic's Tatra and Ganja Automobile Plant as a good example of economic and business relations, as well as a number of Czech companies in Azerbaijan. He also recalled that Czech companies successfully participated in infrastructure and logistics projects in Azerbaijan.

Professor Eduard Gombar, Head of the Center for Caspian and Azerbaijan Studies at Karl University, and Eldar Valiyev, Director of the Azerbaijan Student Network in Prague, gave detailed information on Azerbaijan's rich history and culture.

At the end of the event, participants were asked questions about our country.

News.Az

