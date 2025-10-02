European Council president hails Azerbaijan-Armenia peace as ‘important moment’ for Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Council President Antonio Costa has hailed the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia as an important moment for Europe.

He was speaking at the opening of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Copenhagen, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"I also want to congratulate the President of Azerbaijan [Ilham Aliyev] and the Prime Minister of Armenia [Nikol Pashinyan]. I believe that the peace you have achieved is an important moment for Europe. It demonstrates that peace is possible, and we should continue to work for it," Costa noted.

