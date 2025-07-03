European Young Bar Association to hold 2026 Autumn Conference in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Young Bar Association (EYBA) has announced that its 2026 Autumn Conference will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The decision was made during the EYBA’s latest international conference and Annual General Meeting, held in Amsterdam, Netherlands, News.Az reports, citing local sources.

The event brought together lawyers and legal professionals from Asia, the United States, and various European countries.

Yunis Nasibov, a member of the Azerbaijani Bar Association and Co-Chair of its “Young Lawyers” Committee, represented Azerbaijan at the event and was elected to the EYBA Executive Committee during the session.

The conference focused on contemporary legal challenges, with key topics including climate change, human rights, the rule of law, and the future of art law. Prominent legal figures addressed the gathering, including EYBA President Shannon Gawley, CCBE President Thierry Wickers, Netherlands Bar Association President Jeroen Soeteman, former Council of Europe MP Sophie in’t Veld, and Stanford University’s Marietje Schaake.

The Annual General Meeting also covered current projects, future plans, and internal governance issues. Chiara Palombi was elected as the new president of the EYBA.

Alongside formal sessions, the event featured networking opportunities and social activities aimed at strengthening ties among young legal professionals, particularly with members of the Amsterdam Bar.

