Eurovision Song Contest 2023 announces voting changes

Major changes to the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 voting system have been announced by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), News.Az reports citing EBU's website.

Details were shared in a press release after the new format was approved by the Contest's Reference Group.

- Viewer votes will decide countries qualifying from Semi-Finals

- Viewers in non-participating countries will be able to vote online

- Jury votes will be combined with votes from the global audience to decide final result

Next year, the countries that qualify from the Semi-Finals will be decided solely based on the votes cast by YOU the viewers, rather than a combination of a jury and public vote as has been the case since 2009.

The professional music industry juries will remain for the Grand Final, but complete control of who gets there from the Semi-Finals has been handed over to the viewing public.

And, for the first time ever, viewers from non-participating countries will be able to vote for their favourite songs too.

Those watching in the rest of the world will be able to vote via a secure online platform using a credit card from their country, and their votes, once added together, will be converted into points that will have the same weight as one participating country in both of the Semi-Finals and the Grand Final.

Audiences in all participating countries will still be able to vote by SMS, phone or via the Eurovision Song Contest app.

News.Az