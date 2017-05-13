Eurovision's Conchita undergoes shocking image overhaul
The bearded drag artist won the singing competition in a floor-length glittering gown back in 2014.
However, Conchita – real name Thomas Neuwirth – has ditched the glamorous gowns and traded them in for baggy trousers and boiler suits.
The Rise Like A Phoenix singer – who is an LGBTQIA activist and beauty blogger – has now admitted she thinks it is time her persona was "killed off".
Instead, Tom wants to emerge.
In recent weeks, the 28-year-old singer has been sporting boiler suits, a cool black leather biker jacket and suave tailored suits.
The star still has casually coiffed hair and stunning make-up in place, but the diva image appears to have been toned down.
Speaking to German newspaper Die Welt, Tom said: "I feel like I want to create a new person… without the bearded lady.
"I have achieved everything I wanted since the Song Contest victory.
"[Tom] wants to get out, show himself.
Referring to Conchita, he added: "I have to kill her."
News.Az