Eutelsat lands €1 billion deal for OneWeb satellites
Photo: Reuters
French satellite operator Eutelsat has secured around 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in export credit financing to fund the procurement of low Earth orbit satellites for its OneWeb constellation, the company announced on Wednesday.
The financing is backed by a French state guarantee and will support a contract with Airbus for the supply of 340 satellites, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
According to Eutelsat Communications, the agreement remains subject to certain conditions, including the issuance of a bond by the company.
The funding marks a significant step in advancing the expansion of the OneWeb low Earth orbit network, which aims to strengthen global broadband connectivity.
By Nijat Babayev