In an exclusive interview with News.Az, former CIA agent John Kiriakou highlighted the growing significance of alliances among BRICS countries and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the new world order.

Kiriakou emphasized that the United States' attempts to use its international economic authority to enforce unpopular foreign policies have inadvertently led countries to form alliances against US interests, culminating in the creation of both BRICS and SCO. He predicts that this will result in a weakening of US international authority."It is only natural for countries to ally with others based on their national and regional interests," Kiriakou stated.He cited Brazil's inclination to develop its economy in partnership with Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Cuba as an example. "This is not good for the United States, but it is certainly good for the citizens of those countries seeking economic independence."Kiriakou also expressed optimism about the economic prospects of the emerging multipolar world. "I think the economic prospects for the emerging multipolar world are very, very bright," he said.He believes that these prospects are much brighter for developing countries and BRICS members than for the US and its traditional European trading partners.According to Kiriakou, developing countries have more to gain from their cooperation due to their greater potential for growth. "If the emerging countries are able to defeat US sanctions, growth will be that much stronger," he concluded.

News.Az