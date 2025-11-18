Ex-Harvard president Larry Summers steps back after Epstein emails released

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Harvard president and ex-US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers announced he will step back from public commitments following the release of emails showing continued communication with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement, Summers expressed deep regret: “I am deeply ashamed of my actions and recognize the pain they have caused. I take full responsibility for my misguided decision to continue communicating with Mr. Epstein.” The emails, released last week by Congress, indicate that Summers maintained contact with Epstein until the day before Epstein’s 2019 arrest for sex trafficking minors, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Summers, who served under Presidents Clinton and Obama and led Harvard from 2001 to 2006, said he aims to “rebuild trust and repair relationships with the people closest to me” while fulfilling teaching duties. The Center for American Progress confirmed he is no longer affiliated with the think tank, though he remains listed on the board of OpenAI.

The release of the emails coincides with a broader DOJ investigation into Epstein’s connections with prominent figures, including former President Bill Clinton. Summers emphasized that his intent is to step back from public life as part of a wider effort to repair relationships and restore trust.

