Exciting matchups revealed in 2025 FIFA Club World Cup draw in Miami

The draw for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup groups took place in Miami, Florida on Thursday, revealing exciting matchups for the upcoming tournament.

The competition, set to run from June 15 to July 13, will feature a new format with 32 teams, marking the first time the event expands to this size, News.Az reports.European champions Real Madrid will face Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal, while Manchester City will meet Juventus, and River Plate will take on Inter Milan in their group stage matches.The tournament will kick off with US club Inter Miami playing Al Ahly in the opening match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on June 15.The FIFA Club World Cup will feature 32 teams from around the globe: 12 from Europe, six from South America, four from Asia, four from Africa, four from North and Central America and the Caribbean, one from Oceania, and one from the host nation, the United States.Real Madrid holds the record for the most titles, with five Club World Cup trophies.Group A: Palmeiras (Brazil), Porto (Portugal), Al Ahly (Egypt), Inter Miami (US)Group B: Paris Saint-Germain (France), Atletico Madrid (Spain), Botafogo (Brazil), Seattle Sounders (US)Group C: Bayern Munich (Germany), Benfica (Portugal), Boca Juniors (Argentina), Auckland City (New Zealand)Group D: Flamengo (Brazil), Chelsea (England), ES Tunis (Tunisia), Leon (Mexico)Group E: River Plate (Argentina), Inter (Italy), Monterrey (Mexico), Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)Group F: Fluminense (Brazil), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Ulsan (South Korea), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)Group G: Manchester City (England), Juventus (Italy), Wydad (Morocco), Al Ain (United Arab Emirates)Group H: Real Madrid (Spain), Salzburg (Austria), Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Pachuca (Mexico)

