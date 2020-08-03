Yandex metrika counter

Expert group from Wuhan to visit Azerbaijan

"The government of Azerbaijan continues international cooperation in the fight against coronavirus," Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan said at a press conference today.

He noted that today a group of colleagues from Italy has arrived in Azerbaijan: "In the coming days, an expert group from China operating in Wuhan should arrive in our country".

