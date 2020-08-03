Expert group from Wuhan to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The government of Azerbaijan continues international cooperation in the fight against coronavirus," Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan said at a press conference today.

He noted that today a group of colleagues from Italy has arrived in Azerbaijan: "In the coming days, an expert group from China operating in Wuhan should arrive in our country".

