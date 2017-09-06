Expert: Armenia ranked third in the world on number of car accidents

Armenia ranked third in the world on the number of car accidents two years ago, Drivers’ Protection League head Tigran Hovhannisyan told reporters on Wednesday.

According to him, installation of surveillance cameras on roads of Armenia, which were supposed to reduce the number of car accidents, only led to enrichment of certain people.

Tigran Hovhannisyan noted that the number of the road accidents decreased compared to 2016, but the rate still remains high, news.am reports.

He said that the reason of high number of car accidents is acquiring driver’s license by paying bribes ranging from 90,000 to 150,000 drams.

