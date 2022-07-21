Experts of Azerbaijani, Italian defense ministries hold meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting of Azerbaijani and Italian experts on civil-military cooperation (CIMIC) was held at the International Military Cooperation Department of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

At the meeting, the guests were provided with detailed information about the work carried out in the Azerbaijan Army in the sphere of military-civil cooperation, the ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The effectiveness of the meetings held in accordance with the military cooperation plan signed between the two countries was emphasized.

The Italian side, in turn, expressed interest in discussing the prospects for further development and studying existing best practices.

In the end, a photo was taken.

