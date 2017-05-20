Explosion at Baku Mechanical Foundry Plant, 1 dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

An explosion occurred at the Baku Mechanical Foundry Plant in the Narimanov district of Azerbaijan’s capital, Trend reports.

The explosion occurred at about 14:00 (GMT +4hours). Oxygen cylinders exploded at the plant, according to preliminary information. Zamiq Mammadov died in the result of the incident. His brother was hospitalized in serious condition.

A criminal case has been launched in the Narimanov District Prosecutor’s Office, investigation is underway.

The two brothers came to the plant to fill the oxygen cylinders, according to the information.

News.Az

