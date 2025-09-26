Explosion hits rail tracks in Russia’s Pskov

+ ↺ − 16 px

An explosion occurred on rail tracks near Plyussa station in the Pskov Region of northwest Russia, Governor Mikhail Vedernikov has confirmed.

The incident resulted in no casualties, the official added, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

Vedernikov confirmed no derailment took place.

He also noted that first responders are operating at the site.

Two passenger trains between Pskov and St. Petersburg have been rerouted, the Oktyabrskaya Railway said on its Telegram channel.

The press service of the Russian Investigative Committee’s western interregional directorate for transport stated on its Telegram channel that investigators and forensic experts had been dispatched to the site.

Preliminary investigation is underway, with the circumstances of the incident being determined.

News.Az