Explosion in Armenia village, house turns into ruins

A yet-mysterious and unusual event occurred Saturday, in Armavir Province of Armenia.

Between 6pm and 6:30pm, there was a strong explosion in a house in Khoronk village.

According to shamshyan.com, as a result, the walls of this house completely collapsed, its windows and doors were broken, and the possessions—damaged.

Artak Amiryan, 15, was in the living room during this explosion; but he was not injured.

At the time, the other family members of this house were in the field doing agricultural work

Investigation will determine what caused the explosion.

News.Az

