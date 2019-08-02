Explosion on Yerevan-Sevan highway damages two cars
- 02 Aug 2019 21:42
A blast occurred today on the Yerevan-Sevan motorway in Armenia, as a result of which two cars were damaged.
At 12:17 pm, the 911 emergency hotline received a call that an explosion had taken place nearby the Statue of Eagle on the aforesaid highway, no one was affected, but rescuers were needed.
A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene, News.am reported.
News.Az