Explosion rocks Germany’s Cologne, police operation underway - VIDEO

An explosion occurred in the center of Germany’s western city of Cologne.

North Rhine-Westphalia state police said a major operation is currently underway, News.Az reports, German media.

According to the police, a road between two central locations in Cologne, Rudolfplatz and Friesenplatz, was closed, calling on citizens to avoid the area.

A building was badly damaged due to the explosion, media outlets reported.

The area is known for its nightlife, and is full of bars and restaurants.

Local broadcaster Radio Köln said that one person had been lightly injured, but that has not been confirmed by police, nor has the cause of the explosion.


