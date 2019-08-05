Explosions and fire hit ammunition depot in Russia's Siberia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Explosions have been reported on Monday at ammunition depot located at the military base in the Achinsk District of the Krasnoyarsk Region.

"The explosion went off in an ammunition depot, evacuation is being carried out," a source in the region’s emergency services told TASS on Monday.

According to a source in the local security forces, two recycling sites are on fire.

"Two sites are on fire. In total, there are about 40 thousand artillery shells of a 125 and 152-mm caliber there," the source said.

Four people have been injured, according to medics.

"Four people were injured when they were at the depot. They sustained burns and received medical assistance," a source in the regional emergency medicine center told TASS.

The personnel has been evacuated. An effort is underway to evacuate residents of settlements located within a 20 km zone from the accident’s epicenter.

"In order to ensure the security of the population of the settlements located near the military depots in Achinsk, the Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the Krasnoyarsk Region has begun to alert and immediately evacuate the population within 20 km of the military depots," the ministry’s spokesperson said.

According to the ministry, the evacuation is underway in two settlements: Novy Uluy and Kamenka. "The Russian Emergencies Ministry is establishing temporary accommodation centers in the settlements of Gorny and Yastrebovo," the press service stated.

A source in the region’s emergency services told TASS that residential buildings have been damaged in the wake of the explosions.

"Residential buildings have been damaged. The windows have been shattered by the blast wave. The territory [of the military base] has been cordoned off," the agency’s source stated.

News.Az

