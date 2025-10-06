Explosions rock Crimea as Saky airfield, Feodosia oil depot hit

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the early hours of October 6, drones targeted multiple sites across Crimea, News.az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

Explosions were heard in several areas across the Ukrainian peninsula, according to the pro-Ukrainian channel Krymskyi Viter (“Crimean Wind”). The first reported strike occurred at the Saky airfield in Novofedorivka, with explosions beginning at 12:23 a.m. Local air defense systems were quickly activated in response to the drone attack.

Nearly an hour later, blasts were reported in Feodosia, Yevpatoria, the Simferopol district, and near the village of Andriivka, home to the Kacha airfield. Shortly afterward, sources indicated that an oil depot in Feodosia had been struck, and initial footage from the scene began circulating on local channels.

In addition, a military facility located between Yevpatoria and the village of Zatyshne reportedly sustained a strike.

Authorities have not yet released official information on the extent of the damage or any casualties resulting from the attacks.

News.Az