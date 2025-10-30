Explosions rock Ivano-Frankivsk amid power outages after Russian strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Explosions were reported in Ivano-Frankivsk early Thursday as Russia launched a massive overnight missile and drone strike across Ukraine, targeting energy infrastructure.

Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv confirmed air defense activity and warned residents to stay alert, citing “power interruptions” after the blasts, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Ukrainian Air Force had earlier tracked cruise missiles heading toward the city. As of 5:50 a.m., no casualties or major damage were reported.

Elsewhere, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, and Mykolaiv also came under fire, with multiple explosions and power outages reported. Russian forces used Shahed drones, cruise, and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles in the latest wave of attacks on Ukraine’s energy network.

