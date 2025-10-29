+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian Defense Intelligence (HUR) reported that a Russian military train was destroyed on the night of October 26 between the temporarily occupied villages of Chernihivka and Stulneve in Berdyansk district. The explosion derailed the train, which was carrying military equipment and supplies, and shredded railway tracks across hundreds of meters, paralyzing train movement.

HUR confirmed that one locomotive, three railway platforms, and at least nine freight cars were damaged. Earlier strikes near Tokmak also targeted Russian Buk-M1 air defense systems, based on intelligence provided by the resistance movement ATESH, damaging enemy air defenses, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

In a previous operation, a Russian fuel train near Tokmak was destroyed, with eleven fuel tanks burning and smoke visible from 15–20 kilometers away.

These coordinated attacks are part of Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to disrupt Moscow’s military logistics in the region.

