F1 driver Bottas: Baku track demands both boldness and precision

Finnish Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas shared his thoughts on the Baku Grand Prix, highlighting the unique challenges of the track.

Bottas said he always looks forward to racing on the street circuit in Baku, News.Az reports, citing foreign media "Baku is one of those tracks where you have to be bold, but also smart. I've had good performances here in the past, and I always look forward to racing on this challenging street circuit. The long straights mean you need speed, but it's just as important to nail the technical sections,” he noted.“We've been working as a team to analyze our weaknesses and make adjustments. The key here will be maximizing every session, and if we can pull together a strong weekend, I'm confident we can be closer to the fight for points. I'm excited to get back behind the wheel and take on Baku - it's a race that can always delivers something special," the Sauber F1 driver added.

News.Az